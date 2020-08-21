FG approves N13.3bn take-off for community policing

Kindly Share This Story:

….As World Bank clears 35 states for $1.5bn COVID-19 stimulus package

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Federal Government has approved the sum of N13.3 billion for the take-off of Community Policing initiative across the country.

This is even as the World Bank, yesterday, cleared 35 states for the US$1.5billion stimulus package for states to cushion the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The National Economic Council, NEC, at its virtual meeting, presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, yesterday, resolved that the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, with two other governors, meet with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the Finance Minister and the Inspector General of Police to coordinate the proper utilization of the funding of the initiative

In attendance at the NEC virtual meeting with state governors, included the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT Mohammed Bello , CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, and some federal cabinet officials.

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State and Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF, who made the presentation said the committee, met on Thursday 4th of August to review the escalating security challenges in Nigeria.

He said the meeting observed that insecurity could not be fully eradicated without addressing the high poverty rate and unemployment level in Nigeria.

Briefing State House correspondents at the end of the NEC, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, said, “Council resolved that the Chair of the NGF, Nigeria Governors’ Forum, with two other governors would be meeting with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the Finance Minister and the Inspector-General of Police to co-ordinate the proper utilization of the funding of community policing in the states.

On the economic stimulus, he explained that it is part of the World Bank’s package for immediate fiscal relief for Nigeria, following discussion between its Country Director and the Economic Sustainability Committee, chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The stimulus package, he said, was contained in the report of the Ad-Hoc Committee of the National Economic Council, NEC, interfacing with Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 to ease the lockdown on the economy.

Governor Sule said 22 states signed the Grant Agreement, while 13 were yet to return signed GAs.

The 22 states that signed GA were Ekiti, Gombe, Zamfara, Sokoto, Niger, Taraba, Oyo, Abia, Enugu, Plateau, Delta, Bauchi, Ebonyi, Kaduna, Kwara, Cross-River, Imo, Yobe, Ondo, Osun, Nasarawa and Benue.

He said of the 22 states, the 16 states had received N100,000,000 grant each, totaling N1.6 billion.

The states were Ekiti, Gmbe, Niger, Sokoto, Taraba, Oyo, Abia, Enugu, Zamfara, Bauchi, Ebonyi, Kaduna, Kwara, Cross-River, Imo and Delta.

