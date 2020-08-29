Breaking News
FFK-Charles Eyo Gate: Group to honour Media Trust Correspondent insulted by Fani Kayode

Media Rights Agenda chides Fani-Kayode over attack on journalist
Fani-Kayode(left) and Charles Eyo

The Sha’aya’u S-Pawa Foundation, a political group in Zamfara state, says arrangements are in top gear to give an award of ‘Resilient Journalist’ to Mr Eyo Charles, the Media Trust representative , assaulted  by a former Aviation minister in line of duty.

News Agency of Nigetia (NAN) reports that Charles was the journalist that was verbally  assaulted  by a former Minister of Aviation,  Mr Femi Fani -Kayode in Calabar, Cross River at a media conference.
He had accused the journalist who sought to know in a question who was bankrolling  his programme.
He has however since tendered a public apology for the verbal attack.
The group in a statement signed by the Chairman of the Foundation, Alhaji Sha’aya Sarkin Fawa in Gusau on Friday, said that the group saw the maturity with which Charles handled his attacker that attracted the foundation , “we feel he deserves strong respect and recognition”.

The group also said that “Fani-Kayode had earlier  visited the Zamfara and left on its tray some controversies that are still fresh in the memory of the people.
“The good journalist posture displayed by Charles gives more hope and believe to Nigerians that we still have good media professionals in the country.
“As Nigerians, we strongly believe that if the former minister is truly the activist he claims, he should come out in the public domain and answer the question asked by Charles,” the group said.
According  to the group,  we will organise a befitting ceremony to give this award very soon after we reach out to Charles.  (NAN)
