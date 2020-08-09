Federal Character Commission: Okowa lauds Anaughe over appointment

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has congratulated Hon. Moses Anaughe over his appointment as the Honourable Commissioner representing the Delta State in the Federal Character Commission.

Gov. Okowa offered his congratulations in Asaba on the occasion of the Commissioner’s first official visit to the state last friday.

The governor who was visibly elated, assured of the state government’s support and cooperation for the Federal Commission whenever the need arises, to ensure the full delivery of its mandate in the state.

It would be recalled that Hon. Anaughe was inaugurated along with other Commissioners of the Federal Character Commission on July 2, 2020 as a Commissioner representing Delta State.

While presenting the letter conveying the inauguration and the formal introduction of himslef to the governor during the visit, Hon. Anaughe, expressed gratitude for the governor’s approval for the visit, adding that the Management of the Commission recognizes the important role the governor can play in smooth operation of the Commission in the State.

According to him, the letter from the Executive Chairman of the Commission to the governor clearly underscored the importance of the support of state governors towards the achievement of the mandate of the Commission for the discharge of its duties of fairness and equity to Nigerians.

He said: “Your Excellency, I wish to express my deep heartfelt gratitude for the opportunity granted me to pay this official visit.

“It is therefore my pleasure to inform Your Excellency that the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, inaugurated the Board of the Commission on the 2nd of July, 2020.

“The Executive Chairman of the Commission in the person of Dr. Muheeba F. Dankaka (OON) deemed it fit and proper to notify Your Excellency of this development vide a letter of inauguration through which I am also being respectfully introduced to the Governor of my State as a matter of honour and protocol. May I use this opportunity to present the letter under reference to Your Excellency.

“The Executive Chairman of the Commission recognizes the critical roles of the Governors across the Federation, if the Commission must achieve her mandate of fairness and equity to all Nigerians.

“It is in this light the Executive Chairman’s letter was written, soliciting all necessary support and cooperation in the discharge of the Commission’s duties to the glory of the good people of Delta State in particular and the nation at large.”

Speaking further, Hon Anaughe expressed appreciation to the governor for his assistance so far, which included provision of an operational vehicle and a piece of land for the building of the state office complex, just as he further requested for the presence of His Excellency for the commissioning of the complex, which according to him, has been completed and operational.

“I wish to further express my profound gratitude to the Governor for the previous support in the form of provision of utility operational vehicle which has helped in no small measure, piece of parcel of land for the building of the State Office Complex as well as supporting sensitization programs and activities in the State.

“Like the proverbial Oliver Twist, I wish to ask for more. Your Excellency may further wish to be informed that the parcel of land allocated to the Commission has been built, completed and now in use as the Commission’s contribution to the infrastructural development of the State.

“As soon as arrangement for the commissioning of the office complex is concluded Your Excellency will be duly notified”, he said.

