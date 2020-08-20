FCT Police Command nabs suspected killer of Proprietor of Suncel Pharmacy, Gwarinpa

Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Police in the Federal Capital Territory on Thursday disclosed that it has arrested the suspect who fired and killed the proprietor of Suncel Pharmacy, Gwarinpa, Abuja, just as it noted that other members of his robbery gang who had been terrorizing Abuja residents have been busted and also arrested.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Anjuguri Manzah made this known in a statement in Abuja.

He said, “Sequel to the on-going investigation into the gruesome murder of late Sunday Chukwujekwu Ike, the proprietor of Suncel Pharmacy Gwarinpa and Publicity Secretary of the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN), the FCT Police Command has arrested one Tukur Awwal 31 years old, the principal suspect who killed the deceased at his shop on 19th June, 2020.

“The principal suspect, who gave details of how he shot the deceased during the robbery operation, was arrested by operatives of the Command Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) at his hideout in Suleja Niger State on Friday 7th August, 2020.

“He has also confessed to his involvement in some armed robbery operations around Gwarinpa and Gudu axis.

“One locally made pistol, suspected to have been used to commit the crime, and one live ammunition were recovered from him as exhibits.

“Other exhibits earlier recovered from his gang members that were arrested on 12th July, 2020 are one Huawei phone and one Sky blue Toyota Camry car.

“In view of these arrests, the Command wishes to inform the public that the criminal syndicate behind the unfortunate incident has been busted and its four members arrested.

“The suspects arrested are: Tukur Awwal 31 years old, Danbala Buba 42 years old, Isah Rilwanu 24 years old and Abdulhamid Nasir 35 years old, all-male.

“While commending FCT residents for their continuous support and collaboration, the FCT Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma reiterates the Command’s commitment to the protection of lives and property in the Federal Capital Territory.

“The suspects will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of the investigation.”

