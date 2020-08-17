FCT Police arrest, arraign 28 Persons at Mobile Court for violating COVID-19 regulations

Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The FCT Police Command on Monday, arraigned before a mobile court sitting at Eagle-Square twenty-eight (28) persons arrested by police operatives, over the weekend at Pana village Utako, for violating the subsisting Covid-19 regulations.

The violators were arrested by Police Operatives at night on Saturday 15th August 2020 and Sunday 16th August 2020 for violating the existing 10:00 pm to 4:00 am Curfew and operating beer parlours and bar, which is in contrast with the Covid-19 regulations.

The twenty-eight (28) defaulters arraigned on Monday 17th August 2020 are Emmanuel Amode, Tasat Dan, Kenney John, Chemizie Ibabuchi, Paul Nwafor, Ayuba Ahmadu, Yunusa Abdullahi, Ahmed Jafaru, Stephen Ovesewe, Unwadu Joseph Chimaobi, Andrew Gabriel, Uluyane Michae, Hassan Anthony, Tekun Lanre, Hamza Yahaya, and Hamza Mohammed.

Others are Kawka Sabo, Kingsley Nbachu, Edward Daniel, Iloabuchi Nwulie, Ajah Chike Moses, Tobias Goodness, Ogunkoya Mariam, Mary Aneya, Laraba Ayuba, Ajab Chuama, Promise Arifeta, and Etio Patience.

Twenty-two of the defaulters who pleaded guilty to charges prepared against them were convicted and fined with varying amounts of money ranging between two thousand to three thousand naira.

A statement by FCT Police Spokesman, DSP Anjuguri Manzah said, “They were also sentenced to one-hour community service’.

He said three of the defaulters who pleaded not guilty had their case adjourned for further hearing.

“However, three other defaulters were discharged.’

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: