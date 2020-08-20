[ICYMI] Fayemi disowns 2023 presidential campaign posters

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

The Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has denied knowledge of his 2023 presidential campaign posters on the social media sponsored by a local government chairman in the state.

The governor while reacting to the viral posters on the social media noted that the sponsor of the poster, Mr Femi Ayodele, the chairman of Ikere local government area was not authorised at any time to produce the campaign materials for the purpose of the 2023 elections.

Fayemi in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode on Wednesday revealed that he was determined to concentrate on giving back to the people of the state the real dividends of democracy and would not be distracted in any way.

He said, ” Dr Fayemi does not have any knowledge of the campaign poster neither did he authorise Mr Ayodele or any person or group of persons to start a campaign on his behalf.

” As a matter of fact, Mr Ayodele does not and cannot speak for the Governor on any matter, be it policy, administrative or political.

” Governor Fayemi has reiterated over and over that he has a four-year mandate as Governor of Ekiti State and he is focused on actualising his promises to the people of the state through pragmatic leadership and systemic implementation of his administration’s five pillars of development.”

He warned political office holders, associates and other government functionaries, ” to operate within the ambit of decency and steer clear of actions that are capable of distracting the government, the party and the Governor.”

