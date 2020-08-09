Father abandons wife, baby in hospital for fear of N220, 000 bill

Kindly Share This Story:

By Funmi Ajumobi

It is two weeks today that a father, identified as Austin abandoned his wife and baby boy in a private hospital in Lagos for fear of N220, 000 bill.

According to Halimat, the mother, she was delivered of a baby boy on 25th of July, 2020 through Caesarean Section and since then, she was unable to pay the bill.

Halimat, who sells roasted meat and fish for a living, said she did not plan to give birth through surgical operations and the little money from her sales cannot upset the bill and she has been the only one caring for other needs of the baby.

ALSO READ:

Austin, according to Halimat, abandoned her and the baby due to lack of money to pay the hospital bill and she had not heard from him since she gave birth.

Halimat appeals to well-meaning Nigerians to come to her aids to pay the hospital bill.

She delivered at Olaiya Specialist Hospital, Ojuelegba, Surulere, Lagos.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: