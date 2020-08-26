Fani-Kayode apologises for calling Daily Trust reporter ‘stupid’

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

Former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, on Wednesday, apologised for calling a journalist in Cross River State working for Daily Trust Newspaper ‘stupid’ during a press conference in the state.

Fan-Kayode was seen in the viral video yelling at the journalist who identified himself as Eyo Charles and calling him stupid, insisting that he has no apology for his response. According to Fani, the journalist’s question was “an assertion and insult”, saying he has been engineered by his political enemies who wanted to embarrass him.

However, in a statement on Wednesday, the former Aviation Minister said he met with his advisors till late last night and wishes to withdraw the word “stupid” which he used in his encounter with the journalist in Calabar.

He said “I met with my advisors till late last night and I wish to say the following. I hereby withdraw the word “stupid” which I used in my encounter with a journalist in Calabar.

“I have many friends in the media who I offended by losing my cool and using such words. I hereby express my regrets for doing so.

“I do however wish to state categorically that no threat of physical harm was ever made to the journalist in question and neither did I send anyone to threaten him. Anyone that says otherwise is lying and I challenge them to bring the proof.

“I would never seek to physically harm a journalist. For the last 30 years I have defended and worked with journalists and fought for the right of freedom of expression.

“I am also very close to many in that profession. I would be the last to seek to disparage those that are honorable and noble within its ranks.

“I hope that this will assuage the pain and anger of anyone that was hurt or offended by this ugly episode. I have now put this matter behind me and moved on. Now my tour of the South continues. Moving to yet another state today!”- FFK

I met with my advisors & I wish to say the following. I hereby withdraw the word “stupid” which I used in my encounter with a journalist in Calabar. I have many friends in the media who I offended by losing my cool & using such words. I hereby express my regrets for doing so.1/4 — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) August 26, 2020

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: