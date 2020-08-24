Family seeks justice over policeman killed by soldier

Kindly Share This Story:

As kidnappers kill another policeman, dump corpse into well

By Egufe Yafugborhi – Port Harcourt

Relatives of a policeman who died from an assault suffered in the hands of military guards at a company in Eleme, Rivers State, have expressed worry over perceived lack of concern by the police and military authorities on the matter nine days after.

Police Public Relations Officer, SP Nnamdi Omoni, who identified the slain officer as Inspector Hosea Yakubu, however, explained that details surrounding the incident were still sketchy.

Brother to the late police officer had narrated on anonymity that, “My brother and two other policemen drove against traffic because of gridlock and when they got to the Eleme Petrochemicals gate, a soldier in mufti stopped them and an argument ensued.

“The argument degenerated into a fight. One of the soldiers, who joined the fight, struck my brother on the head with a thick plank and he fell down and couldn’t move.

“He was subsequently rushed to a nearby hospital from where he was referred to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital and admitted at the Intensive Care Unit.

“After 24 hours on admission, he gave up. Up till now, neither the police nor the military has said anything or taken action to bring the culprits to justice.”

A spokesman for the 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Bori Camp, Port Harcourt, Charles Ekeocha, said he had was yet to be briefed about the incident when contacted.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested three suspects among a kidnap gang who allegedly abducted, killed a Police Divisional Crime Officer (DCO), and dumped the body in a well in Eleme Local Government Area (LGA) after collecting ransom from the family.

The apprehended suspects were identified as 23 years old Philemon Barifa, from Bomu community in Gokana LGA, Barrisitom Gbara, 33, from the same Gokana and Okechukwu Emmanuel aka Bike Boy, 32, from Obingwa LGA of Abia state.

Police Public Relations Officer, Nnamdi Omoni said efforts were on to arrest other members of the gang before the authority will come out with details on the incident, where suspects will also be paraded.

