Fake abduction: Two sentenced to 2 weeks community service in Ekiti

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Olawusi Victor (18) and Idris Mary (20) were on Monday sentenced to two weeks of community service by an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrate Court for fake kidnap.

The Court ruled that the convict would be supervised by Ekiti State Judiciary Chief security officer during the period.

The Chief Magistrate Adefunke Anoma, while making her pronouncement said, “this again is sadly a sign of high moral decadence in the fabric our society.”

Magistrate Anoma also recommended two weeks counselling exercise for both of them to be supervised by the Court Registrar.

She frowned at Idris Mary’s action, saying “it is unacceptable for a girl of her age who is writing an international exam to leave the comfort of her home and go to stay at a guest house for four days”.

Idris Mary explained, that she went to her boyfriend at Akure for fun but lack of fund for transportation to Ado Ekiti made her sent the alarming message of kidnapping to her parents.

According to the prosecutor, Monica Ikebulo, told the court that the act was committed on 9th August 2020, when they conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by concealing their whereabouts and thereby demanded ransom from Mary’s parents, that she had been kidnapped.

The two exercises are to run simultaneously and report back to court at the expiration of the said two weeks.

