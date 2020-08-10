Factionalisation of Cross River PDP: Wike has no hand in it ― Hon Jarigbe

Kindly Share This Story:

…he is too busy adding value to Rivers people

By Ike Uchechukwu – Calabar

Following the rumours that Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike was behind the Factionalisation of the People’s Democratic Party in Cross River, member representing Ogoja/ Yala in the Federal House of Representatives, Hon Jarigbe Agom has described it has false.

Jarigbe said it was unfortunate that a man like Wike whom he described as the fulcrum of the party at the national level could be dragged into this Cross River politics.

Speaking with journalists weekend in Calabar, Jarigbe said Gov. Wike is a man of integrity who is very busy with adding value to the people of Rivers and does not have time to be concerned with whatever that is going on in Cross River State.

He said: “Wike is a man of honour. He is too busy adding value to the lives of his people in Rivers State to be enmeshed in what is going on in the state. I don’t see him as that kind of a person.”

“I don’t see Gov. Wike as that kind of a person. He is one of those I can rightly refer to as a fulcrum of PDP in this country. We have never met with Wike on any of these issues concerning Cross River PDP and I will advise we put ourselves together and deal with what is before us now and leave him out of this,” he said.

