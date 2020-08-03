Facebook improves fight against fake news with new campaign

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Umeh

Social media network, Facebook, said it has launched a new campaign, Help Spot False News to combat misinformation especially around Covid-19 in sub-Saharan Africa.

According to the company, it will begin to roll out a new on-platform campaign tagged: ‘Three Questions To Help Stamp Out False News.’

It said the initiative will help to educate and inform users about how to detect potential false news, and was created in consultation with a number of its third-party fact-checking partners.

Facebook’s Public Policy Manager, Programmes and Campaigns, EMEA, Aïda Ndiaye, said:

“We know misinformation is an ongoing challenge, which is why we have invested heavily as a business in addressing misinformation, and more recently around COVID-19. We continue to focus on combating this,”

“This campaign is just another step in taking our responsibility of improving the accuracy and quality of information on Facebook seriously. We remain committed to working with industry experts and the communities on our platforms, to tackle misinformation and empower people with resources that help them decide what to read, share and trust.”

Facebook said: “Users will see a series of creative and educative adverts, featuring a link to a dedicated website which ask users to challenge the information they see on posts by asking themselves the following: Where’s it from? If there’s no source, search for one; what’s missing? Get the whole story, not just the headline; how does it make you feel? People who make false news try to manipulate feelings.

“This campaign comes on the heels of last month’s context notification update which lets people know when the news articles they are about to share are older than 90 days, providing greater visibility and context to help make informed decisions about what to share,” it added.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: