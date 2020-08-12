Exclusive: N-TYZE entertainment drags Humblesmith to court

Kindly Share This Story:

Popular Nigerian singer, Ijemba Ekenedirichukwu, a.k.a Humblesmith has been sued by the management of N-TYZE Entertainment, the label he is signed on, over breach of contract.

According to the label’s lawyer, Barrister Keshi Elvis, Humblesmith’s contract with the record company is yet to expire, therefore, anyone who does any form of business with him does so at his/her/their own peril.

“Pending the determination of the suit, anyone, corporate or individual that engages, transacts and or contract Mr Ijemba Ekenedirichukwu (Humblesmith) to perform does so at their detriment as such act may be caught up in a legal web”, the statement reads in part.

Below is the suit:

Vanguard

