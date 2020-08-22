Kindly Share This Story:

Former Super Falcons midfielder Maureen Mmadu says the negative toll of the coronavirus pandemic on football activities has greatly affected female football.

Mmadu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday that a number of professional players have stayed back in Nigeria because of the lull in football abroad.

The former Super Falcons’ Assistant Coach said it was painful that those who were in the country had continued to train without any form of competitive matches or tournaments.

“Even though I have been trapped in Nigeria for now, but I am hoping that the pandemic will soon be over so that I can return to my base in Norway.

ALSO READ: PSG star Verratti desperate to play Champions League final

“I came back from Norway when I had the assignment of coaching the Super Falcons, and that assignment finished last year.

“I don’t know what will happen in the next few months but I hope to return to my base to continue my coaching job.

“COVID-19 has affected football activities generally and female football particularly.

“But there are some of our players that are supposed to go back to their clubs and there are those in Nigeria training without any competitive game or tournament in sight,’’ Mmadu who was recently made female football ambassador in Anambra said.

“The pandemic has affected football negatively, but I hope and pray that the situation normalises so that we can go back to doing what we love to do best,” she added.

Mmadu, however, said she was elated by the attention female football was receiving in Anambra and expressed readiness to partner with the state government in developing the game.

“I am happy that the state government is working to make us enjoy female football again.

“I was born and bred in Anambra and I must say I am happy with the efforts to bring back female football in the state.

“It is not too good that since my generation finished playing, nobody has taken over from us.

“But I want to thank the Anambra State Football Association (AnSFA) caretaker chairman for bringing me to come and see what they are doing.

The former midfielder who last appeared for Avaldsnes IL in Norway however assured that if all worked out well, she was willing to bring her wealth of experience into Anambra football.

“I am ready if and when called upon. Because I am hopeful that Anambra will be among the best female football states soon,” she said.

NAN

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: