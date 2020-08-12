Ex-militant leader berates Timi Frank over calls for sack of NNPC GMD

Kindly Share This Story:

A former ex-militant leader and Co-ordinator of the National Coalition of Niger Delta Ex-Agitators, NCNDE-A, Eshanakpe Israel, has asked Timi Frank, to show respect and decency on national issues and personalities around the political terrain noting that he was overreaching himself and be called to order by his kinsmen.

Eshanakpe stated this in Abuja on Tuesday against the backdrop of the call by Frank, for the sack of the Group Managing Director, GMD, of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Mele Kyari, over an alleged missing $2.5bn.

An online medium had reportedly alleged that the sum of $2.5bn proceeds of crude oil sold recently to China was not remitted to the Federal Government account on the premise of which the Ijaw-born activist based his call for the sack of the GMB.

Eshanakpe noted that Frank has no limit for misleading unsuspecting members of the public, noting that his call for the sack of the GMD, was misinformed and a calculated attempt at dragging the impeccable integrity and character of the CEO of the NNPC to the mud and by extension blackmail, as usual, the President and government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The Coalition noted that Frank has always been at the forefront of casting aspersions at senior officials of the All Progressives Congress, APC-led government for want of grandstanding, ill wish and bad conscience it challenged the “pro-Peoples Democratic Party, PDP” activist to mention one where he has ever condemned the looting of the NNPC under the previous administration.

“There’s no gainsaying the fact the Frank, being an attack dog of the PDP, has a selective memory because our nation to date suffer the alleged mindless looting of the NNPC by the previous administration that Frank is favorably disposed to.”

Eshanakpe urged Frank to tell the Nigerian people what he does for a living, noting that discussing national issues and vilifying senior officials of the current administration shouldn’t be his only source of livelihood, adding that while the citizens are carefully and patiently following the positive achievements of the Buhari’s administration, characters like Frank are working round the clock to throw a spanner into the works of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

“We wish to remind Frank that Kyari is currently leading a progressive NNPC that has not only ensured a stable supply of petroleum resources to the Nigerian people at an affordable price; he has ensured Nigerians do not sleep at fuel stations to buy fuel and has thrown black marketers out of fuel stations”.

