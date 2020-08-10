Ex-CPS not sacked, but reassigned ― Taraba Govt

Kindly Share This Story:

Following media reports that Governor Darius Ishaku has sacked his former Chief Press Secretary, Hassan Mijinyawa, at the weekend, the state government has on Monday said he was not sacked.

It claimed the reports which were widely publicised on various media platforms was a misrepresentation of the state government’s decision.

Mijinyawa has been occupying the position of CPS for over 13 years, which predates the administration of Governor Ishaku.

Special Adviser to Ishaku on Media and publicity, Bala Dan Abu in a statement said the former CPS to the governor was only re-assigned as a Senior Special Assistant in the governor’s media department.

According to the statement, “the Office of the Chief Press Secretary in the Office of the Governor is a civil service position and should be occupied only by a career civil servant.

“Alhaji Hassan Mijinyawa is a political appointee, not a career civil servant.

“His appointment 13 years ago as Chief Press Secretary was, therefore, wrong.

“His removal is not a sack, but a correction of a previous mistake and it is in line with civil services rules and regulations.

“He has, accordingly, been redesignated as Senior Special Assistant and will continue working in the Media Department of the Governor’s Office.”

However, Vanguard gathered that the former Deputy CPS, Iliya Bekyu has been assigned the new CPS being a career civil servant.

