Ex-Chelsea player Michael Ballack undergoes tumour operation

Former Chelsea and Germany star Michael Ballack has undergone an operation to remove a tumour in his back.

Doctors found the growth during a routine MRI scan.

Sun reports that immediately underwent surgery in Hanover to remove the tumour from near his spinal cord.

And according to Bild, Ballack has thankfully been given the all-clear by doctors, with the tumour revealed to be benign.

The 43-year-old is now recovering on holiday in Portugal, where he is enjoying watching his former team Bayern Munich in the Champions League on television.

Ballack, an exceptional player during his career, was twice a runner-up in the competition, with Bayer Leverkusen and Chelsea respectively – but will be hoping that Bayern can go one better on Sunday.

