Evuetapha commends Okowa over youth development

The Senior Special Assistant to Delta State Governor on youth development, Olorogun Uruemu Evuetapha has commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa over the Development of youths in the State.

Evuetapha who was a former House of Assembly aspirant in Ughelli South noted that the Delta State Government led by Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has done credibly well when it comes to Youths Development.

He stated that a lot of talents have been discovered by the State Government through the Job Creation Scheme and Ministry of youth in the State.

” Governor Ifeanyi Okowa deserved commendation over his role in the development of youths in Delta State.

“As of today, we have thousands of unemployed youths who are now job Creators; this is as a result of the Governor’s vision on entrepreneurship., he said.

