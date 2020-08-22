Kindly Share This Story:

Sevilla proved they are a team of “giants” by coming from behind to triumph in the Europa League final against Inter on Friday, according to match-winner Diego Carlos.

While he may have scored the decisive goal in Cologne, Diego Carlos’ outing got off to a bad start as he conceded a penalty for the third straight game by sending Romelu Lukaku – who converted from 12 yards – to ground inside the box.

Referee Danny Makkelie only showed the Brazilian a yellow card and, after Luuk de Jong equalised for Sevilla with a diving header, he was lucky not to give away another spot-kick for handball.

De Jong brilliantly nodded home a free-kick from Ever Banega in the 33rd minute but Diego Godin restored parity before half-time.

The second half was far less open but Diego Carlos had a decisive impact when his overhead kick found the back of the net off Romelu Lukaku in the 74th minute.

“I’m very happy. I had said to my family that I needed to score an important goal and it happened. I’m very happy about everything,” Diego Carlos told Movistar.

“This is a team of giant players, who fight until the last second. I dedicate it to my wife who is pregnant.

“It’s a very important title for all of us. I’m thankful to Sevilla for everything they have done for me.”

It was the first time De Jong has scored more than once in a game for Sevilla, who increased their record haul of titles in Europe’s secondary competition to six.

“It’s incredible. We had such tough games in the whole tournament but we played so well as a team and you could see through the tournament we were like a family, it didn’t matter who played, everyone was working for each other and you can see it in this game,” De Jong told BT Sport.

“We started good but then they scored out of nothing because of the penalty, but then I scored two headers. That was an amazing feeling for me and luckily at the end of the game we won.

“The first cross from [Jesus] Navas was perfect and I anticipated the near post and it went in, and then the second one was a great cross from Banega. It went in perfectly.”

