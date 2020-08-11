Esther Agunbiade becomes Tribitat real estate’s First brand ambassador

Kindly Share This Story:

Tribitat Real Estate Limited, a fast-rising real estate company in Lagos, today announced Big Brother Naija’s Esther Agunbiade as its first brand ambassador and face of the brand. The announcement was made at Tribitat’s office on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.

Welcoming Esther on board, the Managing Director of Tribitat real estate, Mr Tony Aspire Kolawole, says “we celebrate Esther’s association with the brand. It depicts dynamism, diversity, and our vision of becoming the preferred real estate company in Nigeria and beyond.”

Speaking on the partnership, Mr Gbenga Adeleke, Tribitat’s Director of Operations, stated that the partnership will aid the company in reaching its goal of making flexible investment plans available to young people. Esther is young, vibrant, and hardworking. I am quite impressed with her growth and persistence. This partnership will help Tribitat reach more young people, he says.

Expressing her joy, Esther Agunbiade, commented that she had worked with the brand in February 2019, even before she got on the Big Brother Naija show. In her words “this brand is family”. She also added that she is looking forward to a pleasant working experience with the brand.

Tribitat real estate offers commercial and residential real estate development services to individuals, public and private organisations. The company’s mission is to make the real estate acquisition process as easy, cost-effective and seamless as possible while maintaining the highest level of service.

Vanguard

