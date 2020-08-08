Erokam label’s artist, City King set to release EP

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

City King, the rising star from the stables of Erokam Empire, a top-notch South Eastern-based record label with two Artistes on its platform is set to release an EP later this year, titled “Dance of Konga”.

Like the tale of most successful Eastern acts today such as Flavour, Phyno, Run town, Slow Dogg and the rest, City King emerged straight out of the hood, Abakpa to be precise in the Coal City.

Not perturbed by his founding background, City as he is fondly called by his fans never gave up his dream of becoming a celebrated music star.

Hawking within the streets of Abakpa in the day time, and striving to hit 16 bars in the night time, fate found him in 2018 after he was introduced to the CEO of Erokam Empire, Prince Ekene Okam.

City King is a young multi-talented artiste who continually springs up surprises as he works with various Producers. Born in Anambra in Mid 90s to a family of six, City King believes his music will touch many lives and also change the negative perception regarding the lifestyle of musicians.

His debut track ‘Come Jolly’ (Mmanya go dey) he says is inspired by the need for people to celebrate despite the situation they find themselves.

Produced and Mastered by Nameless Productions in Erokam Studios, the song will pierce your heart, pump your adrenaline and certainly get you up your feet.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: