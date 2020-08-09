Ereyitomi hails Esiso emergences as Delta PDP chairman

Kindly Share This Story:

The member Representing Warri Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi JP has congratulated the reelected Peoples Democratic Party PDP Chairman in Delta State, Olorogun Kingsley Esiso as well as other executive members on their return to pilot the affairs of the party.

Ereyitomi urged all party faithful and members to rally support for the reelected executive for them to succeed in steering the affairs of PDP to an enviable position as Delta is known as PDP state, adding that with the solidarity of members the executive shall always succeed in the discharge of their duties for the interest of the people they serve.

The lawmaker harped on the unity of the party to appeal to all to come together in making sure they continue emerging victorious at all polls even as the Delta Councils election sets in the shortest distant time.

Ereyitomi a principal member of the House of Reps is also the Deputy Chairman House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, expressed satisfaction on the way and manner everyone stood and allowed a peaceful congress in the party across the state, noting that Delta remains and known as a PDP state.

Kindly Share This Story: