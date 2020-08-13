Ereyitomi felicitates with Arenyeka over inauguration as PDP Deputy Chairman

Kindly Share This Story:

The Member Representing the Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi has congratulated Barr. Ada-Val Arenyeka over his inauguration as the Deputy Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Delta State.

Ereyitomi commended Barr. Arenyeka for his role in maintaining the supremacy of the PDP in making sure PDP emerges victorious at all elections in Warri Federal Constituency as well as Delta State in general.

He appreciated other executive members and PDP chieftains for their support in making sure Barr. Arenyeka returned unopposed, adding that the Delta state PDP deputy Chairman has provided directional leadership, urging other executive members under the party to cooperate with the state leadership at all times.

READ ALSO: NBC fines radio house in Lagos N5m for hate speech

One of the leaders in Bowen Ward in Warri and spokesman to the lawmaker Amb. Toyin Agbolaya JP described Barr. Arenyeka as an achiever who has worked tirelessly in ensuring the PDP always wins at all polls through his resilient support as well as a robust leadership style.

They urged other members of the party to support the PDP Delta state leadership as they take the party to other victorious heights ahead.

Kindly Share This Story: