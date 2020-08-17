EQUITIES: Investment houses in cautious sentiment

Kindly Share This Story:

Foreign investors retreat

By Peter Egwuatu

Despite the positive close last weekend, for the third consecutive week, investment analysts say this week they expect investors in the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, to trade cautiously given the risks associated with the coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic and weak economic conditions in the country.

They further advised investors to seek for fundamentally strong stocks based on the first half 2020, H1’20, earnings performance.

Specifically, analysts at Cowry Asset said:” In the new week, we expect the local equities market index to trade sideways amid cautious trading. Thus, we see investors cherry-pick stocks based on H1 2020 financial performance of listed companies, especially those with strong prospects of paying good dividends in full year, FY 2020.’’

In the same vein, analysts at Cordros Research said: “Our view continues to favour cautious trading as risks remain on the horizon due to a combination of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria and weak economic conditions. Thus, we continue to advise investors to seek trading opportunities in only fundamentally justified stocks.’’

Also analysts at Afrinvest Research stated: “In this week, we anticipate a mixed performance as investors take profit while seeking bargain hunting opportunities.”

Foreign investors decline

Meanwhile, the breakdown of portfolio investment released by the NSE at the weekend shows that domestic and foreign portfolio participation in equities trading decreased in H1’20 compared to transactions done in the corresponding period of 2019.

But the ratio of total domestic transzzzzactions to total foreign transactions increased to 60:40 in H1’20 from 54:46 in H1’19, a 1.27 percent decline in total domestic transactions as against the 16.11 percent fall in total foreign portfolio transactions.

Specifically, total transactions on the nation’s bourse moderated to N1.00 trillion in H1’20 (from N1.09 trillion printed in H1’19; of which total domestic transactions fell to N606.93 billion (from N614.73 billion) while Foreign Portfolio Investment, FPI transactions reduced to N396.63 billion (from N472.78 billion).

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: