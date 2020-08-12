ENYO unveils winners of its inaugural Enyo Open Ideas Competition (EOIC)

Kindly Share This Story:

…declares launch of second edition in 2020/2021

Enyo Retail and Supply (ERS), a leading fuel retailing company in Nigeria, has concluded its maiden edition of the Enyo Open Ideas Competition (EOIC) – an innovative contest intended to create ideas for a sustainable design of its service stations.

The announcement of the top three finalists was made at an official event hosted at the ENYO Olowo Eko Service Station on Tuesday, 11th August 2020, where winners showcased 3D models of their designs as they were presented their prizes.

The competition which kicked off on 27th February, 2020 received over 350 entries, tasked participants such as architects, creatives and innovative individuals with the opportunity to develop the ‘service station of the future’ using the example of existing ENYO service stations.

Entries were subjected to a rigorous review process by prominent & renowned professionals in the architecture space design in Nigeria including Fitzgerald Umah, Chairman, Nigerian Institute of Architects, Lagos State Chapter & Managing Director/CEO, Contemporary Architecture Ltd and Ms. Tosin Oshinowo, Director, CmDesign Atelier amongst others. Finalists were then selected based on innovation and relevance, aesthetics, technical quality, clarity and comprehension as well as functionality of the design concept.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Abayomi Awobokun, Chief Executive Officer, ENYO Retail and Supply, said, “The Enyo Open Ideas Competition was born out of the desire to create new service and products spaces leveraging both our ideas and the ideas of young professionals with the hope of achieving more respectful, user friendly, and functional retail spaces for our customers. We are also keen to ensure that the filling stations we design and build are more in line with some of the sustainable development goals especially those which are related to the environment.

We are grateful for all entries received, some were particularly innovative, and others showed a lot of efforts have been put in by the contestants. Importantly, we are proud that judges were committed to the competition, and their selection leaves no one in doubt that the winners should be commended and encouraged”.

The winning team which comprised of Tobiloba Babalola, Ifeoluwa Akande and Olumide Owoyele were awarded a total sum of a million naira in prize money while the second and third place winners were awarded ₦500,000.00 and ₦250,000.00 respectively.

One of the judges, Architect Tosin Oshinowo, Director, CmDesign Atelier congratulated the finalists who have been given the opportunity to be part of this initiative powered by ENYO Retail and Supply and encouraged them to stay committed to the disciplines of designs and architecture. She commented “It is thrilling to see all the works presented by the participants and above all to see the joy being experienced by the winners. Importantly, I commend ENYO Retail and Supply for creating this platform and I am firmly encouraged to learn of their commitment to make it an annual event. I’m proud to be taking part in the competition. I can testify that it was run fairly and professionally”.

Tobiloba Babalola, an architect and creative consultant who is one of the winners of the inaugural Enyo Open Ideas Competition, expressed his excitement after being announced. He said, “I am grateful to ENYO Retail and Supply for giving design and creative individuals like myself and my teammates this opportunity. I feel utterly fulfilled to be a part of an impactful contest, my passion for improving human wellbeing by infusing natural design elements and approach into the built environment, channeled the quality of my participation at the Enyo Open Ideas Competition”.

With the success of the maiden edition, ENYO has revealed plans for the next edition of the Open Ideas Competition set to commence later this year.

The initiative was birthed in 2019 and is sponsored by JMG Limited, Goldfire and Sylma Signs.

