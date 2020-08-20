Enugu doctors’ show of shame

Kindly Share This Story:

MEDICAL doctors are among the very respected professionals in every society. Members of this noble profession which devotes itself to saving lives also typically carry themselves with such dignity that it is the ambition and pride of many families that they produce at least one medical doctor in an era.

The pictures of bloodied heads that came out of the election of the Enugu branch of the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, did not at all fit into the high standing associated with doctors, especially in our society.

This is what has come to be expected of motor-park touts and political thugs whom Nigerian politicians use to steal elections through violence and intimidation.

On Thursday, August 6, 2020, the NMA Enugu branch held its elections. According to reports, proceedings turned bloody when some hoodlums allegedly hired by a faction of the association which was allegedly not eligible to participate invaded the venue and caused grievous bodily harm on doctors who had queued to vote. They also destroyed voting materials.

Analysts have commented that the show of shame is a reflection of typical elections in the wider society. They pointed to the recent election of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, during which it was alleged that some non-members were hired to vote.

However, the fact that doctors are a part of our society does not prevent them from setting good examples for others to follow. The purpose of education is to shine the light. When the lamp loses its light, it becomes like the salt that loses its taste.

Why, indeed, should an election of medical doctors lead to violence if the intention is to serve? What is the desperation that will drive people who did not qualify to vote to resort to hiring of thugs and bringing of the NMA to public opprobrium, as the President of the Association, Prof. Innocent Ujah rightly put it in his letter of apology while announcing the setting-up of a three-man committee to probe the violence?

We urge the NMA to confirm its absolute zero tolerance to this shameful occurrence by ensuring that those behind it are exposed and subjected to the highest punitive sanction available in the association’s books. Enough must be done to deter such ugly incidence in the future.

Our political leaders should feel ashamed that the bad example they continue to display during our elections are permeating even some of our noblest of professions. Where shall we start the search for a turnaround of our electoral culture where one-person, one-vote culture will become the order of the day?

Unless we clean up our elections at all levels and allow the electorate to choose those to lead, Nigeria will never be a civilised, democratic society.

VANGUARD

