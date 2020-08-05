Breaking News
Translate

Enugu: Angry reactions trail escape with ransom of suspected herdsmen, kidnappers

On 2:05 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Boko Haram: CSO kicks against alleged FG’s approval of N64bn for UNIMAID perimeter fence By Gabriel Ewepu ABUJA-A Pro-democracy and human rights group, Concerned Nigerians, CN, Sunday, kicked against alleged Federal Government’s approval of N64 billion for 27.3 kilometer perimeter fence project in University of Maiduguri due to incessant attacks by Boko Haram insurgents. This was contained in a statement signed by the Convener, CN, Deji Adeyanju, which according to the group N64 billion was too exorbitant following the prevailing economic situation in the country. The statement reads in part, “We condemn the Federal government’s proposed plan to construct a 27.3 Kilometer perimeter fence round University of Maiduguri at an exorbitant cost of N64 billion. “The budgeted amount of money for a 27.3 Kilometer perimeter fence round the University of Maiduguri is over-bloated, exorbitant and overtly outrageous. “We as an organization understand the fact that there’s a rising and ongoing insecurity in North-Eastern Nigeria where the university is located and the need for the Students and staff of the university to be protected, but the money being budgeted for the construction of 27.3 Kilometer Perimeter Fence round the institution is outrageous. “The country currently, is surviving on borrowing and we have seen instances where money meant for projects like this are misappropriated or diverted into private pockets. “You would recall that the Federal Government had begun the construction of the 27.3-kilometre perimeter fence for the University of Maiduguri to check incessant attacks by Boko Haram terrorists. “The project, which is valued at N64bn according to the Chairman, Academic Staff Union of Universities in UNIMAID, Dr Dani Mamman, is to stop the terrorists who have been penetrating the North-East part of the institution’s campus. “Dr Dani Mamman also stated that only the western and southern parts of UNIMAID campus were initially fenced.” The group also alleged that the ending fight against insurgents in the North East region is traceable to beneficiaries of arms deal contracts. “The war against insurgency has lingered enough and we believe that the Buhari led administration is not doing enough to tame these monsters killing and maiming our fellow compatriots. The war has turned into a franchise where elites who are beneficiaries of arms deal contracts would do everything to keep their arms and aid business afloat", it added.

By Dennis Agbo

PEOPLE of Enugu state have taken a swipe on the police in the state for letting go of two suspected herdsmen kidnappers who were accosted at Isi-Uzo Divisional police station Ikem, with large sums of money, suspected to be ransom collected from victims who were kidnapped last Friday along Ugwogo-Neke road.

The kidnappers had on Friday evening abducted four persons, including a lawyer, two businessmen and a Reverend sister.

Also read: Parties must halt impunity against, exploitation of aspirants

Three of the victims who reportedly paid undisclosed sums of money as ransom regained freedom on Sunday night, leaving behind one of the businessmen, Mr Anayo Ukwu, whose family could not afford the ransom.

However, two of the suspected kidnappers riding on a motorcycle were reportedly flagged down in a checkpoint in front of Ikem police station with large sums of money in a Ghana-Must-Go bag with other cash stripped on their body, on Monday.

Eyewitness at Ikem narrated that the two Fulani men rode on a bike from Ugwogo to Ikem junction where they took another motorcycle for Eha-Amufu where they stopped at the checkpoint for search.

“On the process, the policeman on duty discovered that the Fulani men had so much money in the bad and others tied on their body. The policeman was confused and went to call his boss inside the police station.

“Before he could come back, the Fulani men ran into the bush with the money, but they were pursued across Ebonyi river up to Umuaram where they were almost caught but one escaped with blood drops,” the eyewitness who pleaded for animosity narrated.

Neighbourhood watch officers who spoke with Vanguard pleaded not to be mentioned, saying that the police has been searching to arrest the motorcycle operator who carried the suspects before their flee.

In a police briefing on Tuesday, the Enugu state commissioner of Police, Ahmad Abdul-Rahaman failed to mention the kidnap case or efforts the command was making arrest the suspected Kidnapper-Herdsmen.

Abdulr-Rahaman also failed to reply to Vanguard’s calls and text message inquiry on the kidnap issues and the alleged flee of the suspects.

Meanwhile, a family of one of the kidnap victims, Mr Ukwu, who is still in captive said that the kidnappers had called, demanding N5 million ransom for his release.

Ukwu’s wife, Ogechukwu, while crying said “On Friday my husband went for burial and on his way coming back, gunmen attacked his car and kidnapped him.

“Today is the 5th day my husband (Tuesday) was kidnapped. They (kidnappers) called on Saturday and Sunday, asking us to bring N5 million for his release which we don’t have. We are begging them that we don’t have that kind of money.

“I am begging the government of Enugu state to help us and secure the freedom of my husband.”

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!