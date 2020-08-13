Entertainment boss sponsors release of inmates to mark anniversary

Kindly Share This Story:

The Chief Executive Officer of ZL Empire State, a record label and entertainment company Mr. Ulochukwu Ebenezer has sponsored the release of an inmate from Delta state, prison as he marks his birthday anniversary.

Ebenezer said as part of his established tradition, he had continued to sustain his initiative to sponsor the release of some prisoners with lesser crimes / minor crimes whose freedom had been stalled by their financial inability to pay for their bay fund for them secure their freedom.

According to him, the pandemic and lockdown brought about some reality check and appreciation for freedom.

“So I decided to mark my birthday by reaching out to inmates and helping quite a few with their bail fine for those who have been granted bail with the option of fine”.

He urged good spirited individuals and corporate organisations to bring their humanitarian gesture to bear in the life of every of the financially downtrodden in the society particularly those seeking freedom.

Kindly Share This Story: