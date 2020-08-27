Engineers contribute 80 percent to fight against Covid-19 without recognition – NSE chair

Kindly Share This Story:

By Elizabeth Osayande

Engineers world over are said to be contributing more than eighty percent to the fight against the novel Covid-19, yet other professionals get the glory. This was the notion of the chairman, Nigerian Society of Engineers, NSE Apapa, branch, Engr. Sunny Ejeje at a media parley in Lagos to unveil activities marking the ongoing 2020 NSE week.

Speaking of the theme for this year’s event, tagged, “Management of pandemic: Engineering perspective,” Engr. Ejeje stated that the topic was necessitated to seek more innovative ways engineers contribute to fighting pandemic and also appraise works done by them which most times never got the needed attention.

His words: “Our theme this year is to seek more innovative ways to curtail any pandemic, especially the novel Covid-19. For instance, Covid-19 came with lot of problems, part of which is the loss of breath. Consequently, Engineers world over rose to the challenge by inventing ventilators, face shields, hand sanitisers, mounting and supervising the setup of isolation centres among others.

“It is on record that one of our past chairmen from NSE Apapa branch, Engr. Ibrahim Aledu invented a ventilator which can simultaneous attend to more than two patients. This feat and more have been done by other Engineers, tertiary institutions and even Polytechnics in Nigeria to see that the pandemic is managed.

“Again, all facets of engineers have so much to offer the country especially at a time like this where we contribute over eighty percent to fight Covid-19, yet other professionals are being recognized. So our theme this year is a wakeup call for engineers to be proud of what they do. And make us more visible” NSE chairman reiterated.

On his part, the Vice chairman of the branch, Engr. Christian Ufot noted that the branch considered the theme of NSE week apt in order to make Nigeria government aware of the enormous roles played by Engineers.

While the General Secretary, Engr. Tunde Awode called on engineers to take their role as the backbone of the economy, the Technical Secretary, Engr. Ibisi Malvin noted that the versatility of engineering professions and professionals depended on engineers joining in the policy and politics of the country.

