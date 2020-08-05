Kindly Share This Story:

By Ndahi Marama, Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Luminous Jannamike & David Odama

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, and President, Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, have called on the Federal Government to put a stop to the proliferation of small arms and light weapons herders and bandits use to attack innocent citizens.

The duo, who jointly chair the Nigerian Inter-Religious Council, NIREC, made the call against the backdrop of the spike in killings and other security threats across the country.

A statement signed by NIREC’s Executive Secretary, Prof. Cornelius Omonokhua, Tuesday, quoted both clerics as condemning the unabated carnage on human lives.

The Sultan and Ayokunle said: “We are constrained to call on the government to provide security for the Nigerian citizens. NIREC has always condemned the terror attacks on innocent citizens and the various criminal activities in the various parts of the country.

“We are worried that the threats and killings keep spreading. We condemn the carnage on human life, especially the recent killings of 76 people at Sabon Birni in Sokoto; a RuwanTofa Dansadua district in Zamfara; Zagon Kataf in Kaduna; Bethel Baptist Church Aguda-Dauruwan Kogi State and the attack on the convoy of the Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum at Baga.

“We further condemn absolutely, the political thuggery that threatens human life and peaceful coexistence.

“Likewise, during his traditional Sallah homage to the Governor of Borno State, the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai El-Kanemi cried out: ‘My people in Borno are no longer safe.’

“Consequently, the government must not allow insurgents run over Maiduguri since they have been throwing mortar there and killing people. This situation and the likes are of grave concern to NIREC.

“These attacks, certainly, indicate how serious the state of insecurity is in the nation. The unabated carnages leave the citizens in a state of complete despair as the attacks paralyse economic activities.

“We, therefore, constrain ourselves to call on the Government to take security as a top priority for every Nigerian.

“The governments must double up their efforts of securing the lives and property of the citizens. Above all, the security agents must fish out the criminals to face justice.

‘’The security agents must also mop up the arms and ammunition in the hands of criminals. The government must ensure a complete stop to the proliferation of all forms of weapons that criminals use to destroy life and property.”

