End of the road for poverty in Nigeria as Zugacoin is set be unveiled

Shortly after unveiling Shop For Once & Earn For Life platform, a new avenue to empower youth and the future generations, Archbishop Sam Zuga who is bent on making lives better for every hardworking and diligent Nigerian youths is set to launch ZUGACOIN on the Global Coin Capital Market.

The cleric better known as Jehovah’s Field Marshall is to launch ZUGACOIN through Blockchain Technology on the day of his coronation/enthronement 10/10/2020.

According to the Archbishop, members of Samzuga Foundation Multi purpose cooperative society limited will enjoy pre-launching FREE COINS to begin their journey into financial freedom.

“ZUGACOIN is the future of money and money of the future. Click on the link below to register and become a member to be eligible for FREE COINS to begin your journey into financial freedom.

https://samzuga.aidaform.com/samzugamcs,” he added.

The philanthropist cleric had earlier hinted that Shop For Once & Earn For Life platform is the best way to smartly secure the future for your children, however, it is strictly for members of SAMZUGA FOUNDATION MCS LTD.

“This is an opportunity you wouldn’t want to miss for the sake of your generations yet unborn. It is more like a multilevel marketing and for members of Samzuga Foundation only.

