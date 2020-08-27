Emir of Kano visits maternal home, Ilorin, in Kwara

Kindly Share This Story:

By Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin

The new Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, whose mother is from Ilorin will arrive the Kwara state capital today Thursday on an official visit.

Recall that Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero replaced former Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, Alhaji Lamido Sanusi, who was deposed by Governor Ibrahim Ganduje of Kano state.

Meantime Kwara State Government has called on members of the public to accord a befitting welcome to the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero

This is contained in the press statement issued in Ilorin by Commissioner for Communications, Harriet Afolabi -Oshatimehin Thursday morning

The statement also urged the citizens of Ilorin to do so within the limits allowed by the NCDC safety protocols for the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to her, “We call on citizens, especially those in the state capital Ilorin, to accord the revered Emir a welcome that is befitting of his distinguished royal stool.

“The state government is indeed glad and honoured to welcome the Emir of Kano, and wishes his royal highness a memorable stay in the state of harmony.”

