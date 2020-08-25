Emery switches Chukwueze to the right

Kindly Share This Story:

Samuel Chukwueze has played his first game under new Villarreal coach Unai Emery, who took over the reins from Javi Calleja last month.

The Yellow Submarine defeated Segunda División side Cartagena 3-1 at the Pinatar Arena in Murcia in their first pre-season friendly on Sunday.

The official team sheet showed that the Nigerian international was deployed as a right midfielder by the Spanish football tactician and he was joined in midfield by former Arsenal star Coquelin, Parejo, and Ontiveros.

Chukwueze is predominantly used as a right-winger for club and country so that he can cut inside with his stronger left foot.

Emery fielded a different starting lineup for the second half of the Cartagena test which saw Chukwueze among the eleven players replaced at half-time. Villarreal’s next pre-season friendly comes up today against CD Tenerife

Vanguard

