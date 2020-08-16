Emergence of third force: Mimiko, Akeredolu in war of words

Kindly Share This Story:

***Akeredolu is not progressive-minded- Mimiko

**** Choice of running mates unsettles PDP, ZLP ahead of tomorrow INEC deadline

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

THE emergence of the third force, the Zenith Labour Party led by the immediate past governor in Ondo state Dr Olusegun Mimiko has pitched him against his bosom friend, the incumbent governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Akeredolu had used every opportunity at public functions to attack Mimiko for non-performance during his eight years rule in the state.

His grouse was that Mimiko offered his estranged deputy, Hon Agboola Ajayi a platform to contest the forthcoming governorship election after his failed attempt in the Peoples Democratic Party.

Recall that on assumption in office Akeredolu had praised Mimiko to high heavens saying that he had performed excellently and that he may be left with doing little during his tenure.

However, the game changed the moment Ajayi was offered the ZLP ticket and Akeredolu became furious hence the attack on his age-long friend.

Akeredolu also launched attacks on Mimiko for abandoning projects started by late Olusegun Agagu and also tagged the Mimikos ZLP as a vehicle without engine.

Speaking in Ondo during the defection of the deputy governor to the ZLP, Mimiko said he would reply Akeredolu at the right time during the campaigns.

Mimiko, however, accused his friend of not been progressive-minded.

He said he would speak out during campaigns and revealed why Akeredolu was able to do in one year what he could not do in eight years.

The former governor pointed out that Akeredolu was not a progressive governor because he abandoned reproductive health care programme in the state.

He said the ZLP was made up of well-studded politicians adding that all structures within the party would be harmonised.

While noting that the ZLP was not expecting any surprises from Agboola and other defectors into the party, Mimiko described Agboola as a well-groomed and seasoned politician who has learnt a lot in politics.

“We don’t expect any surprises. We know all the good and bad of Agboola. Never trust a man until you give him power.

“Agboola has seen and exercise power. He has a good head and good heart for governance. This is not the time for campaign but I will tell my friend (Akeredolu) why he was able to so what I could not do in eight years.

“Any party that does not drive in the direction of removing the burden of looking for money for reproductive health cannot be called progressive.”

Agboola, however, described Mimiko as ‘leader of politicians’ who was able to manage all of them for eight years.

He stressed the need for unity to rescue the state from bad governance.

Agboola said he was in the ZLP to change the narrative of Ondo politics and governance for the good of the people.

“We are not just in the ZLP to contest. We want to win and take power for the benefit of all us. The whole state has spoken they are waiting for your (Mimiko) directive.”.

In a swift reaction, Akeredolu who spoke through his information and Orientation commissioner Donald Ojogo said the former governor has said nothing.

Ojogo said “We do not consider what the former governor as needful of any response.

“He must say something to calm down and indeed calm the nervousness of his unsuspecting victims.

“We can only sympathise with him because he has come out to remind the people of Ondo State and as well reactivate their consciousness of his almost forgotten past. No one without any treacherous content can market a treacherous product.

***” Choice of running mates unsettles PDP, ZLP ahead of tomorrow’s deadline by INEC

The choice of deputy governorship candidates in both Peoples Democratic Party and the Zenith Labour Party in Ondo state remained unsettled ahead of tomorrow deadline given the independent National Electoral Commission INEC for substitution.

Leaders in both parties were locked in marathon meeting weekend to beat the INEC deadline but they were yet to resolve.

A national leader of ZLP confided in Vanguard that ” we must resolve by today and forward the name of the running mate to INEC.

In the PDP, reliable source said that the candidate Eyitayo Jegede was said to have changed his mind on the two governorship aspirants he nominated to the elders of the party to pick last week.

A source said that the candidate was yet to make up his mind on any of the two governorship aspirants Chief Sola Ebiseni and Banji Okunomo both from the oil-rich ilaje council area of the state.

Two names were rumoured to have been picked by the two parties as running mates to their candidates over the weekend but aides to the governorship candidates claimed ignorance of such choices.

For the ZLP, a former works commissioner Engineer Gboye Adegbenro under the national leader of the party and the immediate past governor Olusegun Mimiko and for the PDP, the former state representative in the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC, Hon Benson Amuwa were rumoured to have been picked by the candidates.

While some leaders of the ZLP are rooting for a Christian/ Muslim ticket, the PDP had settled for a Christian/ Christian ticket but undecided on the choice of the candidate.

Vanguard learnt that the ZLP was also undecided whether to go to the Northern district to divide Akeredolus votes or pick from the central and divide the votes for the PDP candidate in his perceived stronghold.

Whichever district that ZLP picked his deputy governorship candidate from would further unsettle the party.

Also, the insistence of Jegede to pick his running mate from his political family and not outside would further polarise the party.

Aides to both candidates said the deputy governorship candidates would be unveiled before the expiration of INEC deadline.

