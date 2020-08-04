Kindly Share This Story:

it’s too late ― ZLP

Dayo Johnson – Akure

THE candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede visited his former benefactor and immediate past governor of the state, Dr Olusegun Mimiko to seek for reconciliation and beg for his support ahead of the October 10 election.

Mimiko who imposed Jegede on the party and members during the 2016 governorship election in the state fell out with Jegede over some irreconcilable differences.

Jegede was the Attorney General and Justice commissioner under Mimiko.

They finally parted ways after the party lost the election to the All Progressive Congress and Mimiko defected to the Labour Party to contest for the Senatorial seat which he lost due to high wire conspiracy.

Leaders of the PDP mounted pressure on Jegede to reconcile with Mimiko ahead of the governorship election but he brushed it aside insisting he can win without Mimikos input.

However, with the emergence of the third force under Mimikos Zenith Labour Party and the movement of the deputy governor Hon Agboola Ajayi who came second during the PDP primary, Jegede became jittery and decided to make peace with his former boss.

The source in the Ondo country home of Mimiko said that Jegede and two chieftains of the PDP visited him Monday evening and held a closed-door meeting.

Details of their meeting remained sketchy but informed sources said Jegede came to seek the support of the former governor and beg for forgiveness.

A leader in the PDP told Vanguard that “Eyitayo has visited his principal and benefactor at last but it is unfortunate that he is just doing it now after Mimiko’s Zenith Labour Party had picked Ajayi as his candidate and created a third force wave.

“This third force is almost consuming our party as many bigwigs across the state are already dumping the party unannounced.”

However, reports had it that some leaders of the party in the state are angry that the party’s candidate went back “crawling to Mimiko begging for forgiveness” after it was glaring that he is behind the emergence of the third force to hit back at him.

One of the party’s leaders told Vanguard that ” it’s just formality. We know where Mimiko’s mind is. We don’t expect anything from the visit, he just wants to satisfy some party supporters who are putting pressure on him to visit the former governor and

His visit is coming too late- ZLP leader

A leader of the ZLP told Vanguard that Jegede’s coming to reconcile and seek for the support of his benefactor was rather too late.

“lt is just a waste of time. The great lroko has pitched his tents with another formidable politician ahead of the election.

Contacted on the visit, the media to Mimiko, John Paul Akinduro confirmed the visit but declined to give further details.

