Ember Months: FRSC warns motorists against driving under influence of intoxicating substances

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun has warned motorists to desist from driving under the influence of intoxicating substances like drugs and alcohol to avoid crashes during the ‘Ember Months’.

The Sector Commander in the state, Mr Ahmed Umar, gave the warning in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun on Monday.

Umar enjoined motorists to have correct driving licences and ensure that their vehicles are in good order before putting them on the roads.

“FRSC urges them to ensure that they have functioning wipers, rear light, good brake light and tyres to avoid mishaps,’’ he said.

The FRSC boss further implored drivers to refrain from over-speeding that could lead to unnecessary loss of lives.

Umar also admonished motorists against flouting traffic rules and regulations to avoid being apprehended by FRSC and other traffic agencies.

He said that corps would lookout for all these offences from motorists.

