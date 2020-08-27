Eleme, Okrikas vow to protect territories

Kindly Share This Story:

Following an appeal by the Egbere Emere Okori and Oneh-Eh Nchia X of Eleme Kingdom, HRH Appolus Chu, to the Okrika Traditional rulers to call their subjects to order and in particular, stop encroaching on Eleme territory,

the Amayanabo of Kirike Kingdom, HRH Tamuno-Omisiki Emmanuel Ogube, J.P, DSS, Ogube1, Perekune Kingoli1, has pledged not only to shield the territorial frontiers and boundaries of kirike Kingdom but to also protect his people from those he referred to as enemies of the Kingdom.

HRH Chu had earlier warned the Okrika indigenes to steer clear of the Eleme territory following alleged frequent attacks on Eleme farmers, particularly women and the destruction of crops by indigenes of Okrika, Oyigbo and other bordering communities.

Chu had then called on Okirika traditional rulers and indigenes to respect the Supreme Court judgment and the white paper recommendations of former Governor Peter Odili panel of enquiry regarding the boundary disagreement by calling their subjects to order.

But in a swift reaction, HRH Tamuno-Omisiki Emmanuel Ogube, in a release signed by Tamuno George, the Director, Media, Publicity and Communications to the Amayanabo of Kirike Kingdom, reiterated that peace and unity are the substratum to social engineering indicators that stipulate growth, progress, prosperity and transformation in any society.

HRH Ogube noted further that Kirike Kingdom has transcended to an enviable height, beyond the paradigms of the borders of Wakirike Kingdom and indeed Rivers State.

Speaking during a parley with the executive members of the Kirike Divisional Council of Chiefs in his palace in Kirike Kingdom, Okrika Local Government Area, King Ogube frowned at the high level of what he described as falsehood and propaganda being peddled by enemies of Kirike kingdom;

their sponsors, collaborators and mercenaries over the stools of Amayanabo of Wakirike, now Okrika and Amayanabo of Kirike Kingdom, which are distinct and have no relationship. He, therefore, pledged to protect his people from those he described as enemies of the Kingdom.

While addressing journalists at his palace on the recent development, HRH Appolus on his part reiterated the need for indigenes from both communities to respect the Supreme Court judgement of 1959 on the boundary of Eleme kingdom by not encroaching on each other’s territories for whatever reasons.

HRH Chu restated that the duty of a king is to protect his territory and subjects and such he will not sit back and watch his territory invaded and taken over by neighbouring kingdoms, noting that the peace and development of his kingdom is non-negotiable.

King Chu stressed further that he, along with his council members will not hesitate to employ all legal apparatus to protect the territorial integrity of the Eleme Kingdom.

“If we as traditional rulers and indigenes of these communities can keep to our words of maintaining our territories, I am sure there won’t be any issue that would call for strife.”

“If the two kings bury their differences caused earlier by encroachments of territories by certain people and then make up our minds to protect our territories, we would then live in peace”, Chu said.

The Oneh-Eh Nchia X of Eleme Kingdom advised further that as rulers of each kingdom, they should also endeavour to talk to their subjects to maintain peace and order so as to avoid actions that would incite violence and strife between the two communities.

Chu further posited that when there is peace and unity between the two kingdoms, indigenes would further be encouraged to go into inter-communal marriages and thereby further strengthen the relationship between the two communities.

Appolus Chu who said diplomacy was the best approach to tackle issues that may likely arise between the two communities, added that he is ready at all times to apply diplomacy when any issue arises. He also advised other traditional rulers of Kirike to do the same whenever the need arose.

VANGUARD

