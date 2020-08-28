Electricity: Schneider moves to cut Nigeria’spower sector loss

Kindly Share This Story:

By Prince Okafor

In a bid to mitigate power sector losses as a result of system downtime limiting the availability of electricity in Nigeria, Schneider Electric, has launched a range of solutions that adapted to the Nigerian environment. Power outage has continued to plague businesses and households in Nigeria with a report by the office of the Vice President indicating that a total of N447 billion has been lost by the power sector due to transmission, distribution and generating constraints.

Schneider said that the solutions will mitigate the constant challenge affecting the power sector chain which include high maintenance cost for appliances and installations through electrical fires and loss of lives, power disruptions and total blackouts.

The Company also stated that these range of products are categorised as critical power management, smart homes, and lighting, home and distribution solutions.

According to the head of Partner and Building Business for Schneider Electric, Anglophone West Africa, Mojola Ola, these solutions are safe because they avoid electrical fires; are efficient in helping one save money by reducing energy spend; are reliable by preventing failure of electrical distribution; and are compliant because they demonstrate Schneider Electric’s commitment to sustainability, a key policy for the company.

He also noted that, “With the right tools, you can leverage data for: space management, occupant well-being, occupant engagement, and operational efficiency. “These products lead to reduction in maintenance, increase in productivity, and reduction in CO2 emission. “They will help customers reinvent buildings, particularly those of financial institution, hotels, airports, healthcare, offices, and even homes.”

Vanguard

