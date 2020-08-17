El-Rufai to Southern Kaduna leaders: I can never appease you

Kindly Share This Story:

Following the killings of innocent citizens in Southern Kaduna and reports accusing governor El-rufai of taking sides, the outspoken governor, Monday faulted the report, saying that the leaders of Southern Kaduna want him to appease them.

El-rufai who disclosed this during an interview on Channels Television’s programme, Sunday Politics, monitored by newsmen, said: “I have no time for nonsense. I will not appease criminals.

“I will not appease idle people who have nothing to do but to raise a spectre of genocide. They do that to get money into their bank accounts and get donations from abroad instead of standing up,” the governor said during an interview on Channels Television’s programme, Sunday Politics.

“Anyone that is moderate anyone that is promoting peaceful co-existence between various ethnic groups is considered a sellout.

“And a governor like me, who does not appease them because they are used to being appeased, they cause troubles, they organise these killings and then, their leaders are invited by the governor, they wine and dine and they are given brown envelopes. That’s what they have been doing for 20 years.

“And we came into office and we said no more, nobody who does not encourage peaceful co-existence will have access to the governor or the Government House. I have no time for them.

“I am using the security agents to carefully mark them and when we accumulate enough evidence, we will get them and put them before a judge.”

