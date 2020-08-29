El-Rufai lauds Fulani, Ham for de-escalating tension over killing of herder

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Despite the killing of a herder, Usman Shehu Abdullahi by unknown assailants on the outskirts of Sabzuro-Tunga Nok Road in Southern Kaduna, the Fulani and Ham natives were able to maintain peace.

However, Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasiru Ahmad El-Rufai commended the Fulani and Ham leaders for not de-escalating tension over the killing.

He said they did well by keeping peace over the killing of the herder in Jaba local government area of the state.

The Governor said this through the Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan during a peace advocacy engagement at Ungwan Tunga in Nok District on Saturday.

The herder, one Usman Shehu Abdullahi was killed by unknown assailants at the outskirt of Sabzuro-Tunga Nok Road on 23 August 2020.

At the meeting with the parents of the deceased held at their settlement, the Commissioner in the company of Chairman of Jaba local government, Hon. Benjamin Jock, District Head of Nok, Elder Beno Adamu, Fulani leader of the area, Ardo Saidu and security agencies, the Commissioner said nothing could be compared to peace.

“We are here on behalf of the Governor to commiserate with you over the unfortunate incident and to commend you for recourse to the law.

“The security agencies are still carrying out investigation and we are grateful for your cooperation and understanding. Your cooperation helped immensely in de-escalating tension.”

While concluding his remarks, the Commissioner appealed to all and sundry to double up sharing of vital information to government and security agencies so as to enhance timely intervention to emerging security challenges.

In his response, the deceased’s father, Abdullahi Wakili assured government and security agencies of absolute recourse to the law hence their cooperation to security personnel investigating the case.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman of the local government, Hon. Jock said, the council has been working with security agencies in getting to the root of the killing.

He explained that he had summoned an emergency meeting with critical stakeholders towards strengthening intelligence gathering and sharing of useful information.

