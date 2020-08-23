El-Rufa’i is a friend to count on, says Sanusi

Kindly Share This Story:

…schedules a week holiday in Kaduna to see friends

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The immediate past Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, Sunday, said Governor Nasiru Ahmed El-Rufa’I is a friend to count on.

He expressed this at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House Kaduna,shortly after his arrival from Lagos.

Governor El-Rufai had welcomed Sanusi II, and thanked him for making Kaduna the first place he was visiting since relocating to Lagos in March,2020.

Sanusi ,who could not hide his excitement meeting his friend, thanked the governor for standing by him and assured that he will do his best as Vice Chairman of the Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA) and Chancellor of the Kaduna State University,KASU.

Sanusi II ,according to a government source, has said Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state was the first person to show up whenever he was in need of friends and the whole world knows.

“The former Emir who made this known when he paid a courtesy call on the governor at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House on Sunday, explained that he had decided that El-Rufai will be the first person he will visit when he steps out of Lagos.

“Sanusi II said that he was in the Government House Kaduna, to thank Governor El-Rufai for his friendship, his service to the state and the country at large.

“The former monarch also expressed appreciation on his appointment as Chancellor of the Kaduna State University (KASU) and Vice-Chairman of the Kaduna Invest Promotion Agency (KADIPA).

“According to him, Kaduna had already overtaken other states as the leading destination for investments, so “whatever we do, will be simply supporting work that has already been done, and results that are already showing”.

“The former Governor Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) assured El-Rufai that he will continue to put in his best to support the governor’s efforts to develop the state and also make his contribution to the Kaduna State University.

“I am always ready to offer advice and counsel and to receive same. As you know, I will be going to Oxford in October for a year, following your footsteps to publish a few books,’’ he said.

He thanked the people of Kaduna for the warm reception that they extended to him.

‘’I was overwhelmed by the reception that I received. I did not expect the crowd that I got. The people of Kaduna walked from the Air Force base to Government House and they are still there waiting to escort me to my residence, and I am looking forward to a fruitful seven days in Kaduna, meeting friends and relatives, and also meeting officials (of Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency)as it is more or less a working visit,’’ he added.

“Sanusi also prayed God to uphold the governor, bring peace to the state and the country.

“Responding, Governor El-Rufai said he is delighted to welcome him to Kaduna, adding he is deeply touched that Kaduna is the first place HRH Sanusi decided to visit since his relocation to Lagos.

Malam El-Rufai noted that Kaduna is lucky to have a person of His Highness’s calibre on the board of its investment agency because of his wide global network, integrity and reputation.”

Earlier, a close aide of Sanusi, Dr. Suleiman Shinkafi said the former emir would be in Kaduna for a week to receive visitors who had wanted to visit him in Lagos.

Sanusi who was visiting Kaduna for the time since his dethronement, was received at the Airport were his admirers had gathered to welcome him.

The last time he was in Kaduna was during the celebration of the 60th birthday anniversary of El-Rufa’i.

According to Shinkafi, “since his dethronement, many people had wanted to visit him in Lagos. But the monarch decided to relieve them from the stress of travelling as far as Lagos.”

“From Kaduna, he will visit Sokoto to greet the Sultan, Muhammad Sa’ad and after leaving Sokoto he will move down to Azare, Katagum where his late grandfather, Muhammad Sanusi l stayed when he was deposed by late Sardauna of Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello. ”

“Sanusi who arrived the Airforce base around 10.40am alighted from a private plane and he was immediately followed by his wives.

“Journalists from various media organizations as well as some traditional title holders from Kano and Kaduna states were at the Airforce base to welcome him.

“Immediately the monarch entered his waiting creamed colour Roy Royce and he was conveyed to Government House were he is expected to meet with the governor.”

