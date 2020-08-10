El-Rufai appoints new management members for board agencies

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has appointed new members of the management team and boards of some agencies, as part of continuous efforts to strengthen Kaduna State Government structures.

A statement issued by Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye on Monday said that new Executive Directors and a Secretary have been appointed to the Kaduna Internal Revenue Service(KADIRS), to work with the Executive Chairman, Dr. Zaid Abubakar.

The statement listed Jeremiah Adams, Mohammed Lawal, and Simeon Kato as Executive Directors of KADIRS while Aysha Ahmad Mohammed is now the Secretary/Legal Adviser.

The Special Adviser also said that Ishaya Habu Anka is the chairman of the Local Government Service Board and Magaji Sadiq, Mahmud Zailani and Cecilia Musa are Permanent Members representing Zone 1, Zone 2, and Zone 3 respectively.

Adekeye further said that Dan Ndackson is Chairman of the Pensions Bureau while Professor Salamatu Isah is the Executive Secretary of the Bureau.

‘’Dr. Zayyad Tsiga is now the Executive Secretary of Kaduna State Residents Registration Agency and Abdullahi Bayero is the General Manager of Kaduna Agricultural Development Agency(KADP). Usman Ahmad Danbaba is Special Assistant to the Governor,’’ he added.

According to the statement, Dr. Suleiman Tahir is now the Chairman of Kaduna State Industrialisation and Micro Credit Board and Mustapha Shittu is the Executive Secretary.

Vanguard

