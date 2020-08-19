Ekiti state police command parade 18 suspects criminals

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State police command on Monday paraded 18 suspects involved in various crimes in the state in recent times. The suspects, includes 7 armed robbery suspects, including two females, 3 cases of burglary and stealing, 5 cultists, kidnapper and a rapist.

Addressing newsmen at the event which was held at the Command Headquarters in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Tunde Mobayo, stared that the police was battle-ready to rid the state of criminals, urging the people to give useful and timely information that would help security agents in their quest to make the state crime-free.

Mobayo, who was represented by the command Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr. Sunday Abutu, said a gang of masked men numbering four, robbed their victims at gunpoint, blocked Aisegba/Ilumoba express road and stole cash of N540,000.00, one HP laptop computer valued N80,000.00, adding that luck ran out them and one of the gang members, Solomon Alexander was arrested.

Others later arrested were Eric Tile, Promise Shea, Desmond Peter, Peter Ayo, Ayange Blessing, and Jennifer Allah. Mobayo, said on 10/08/2020, a complainant, who is the suspect’s mother came to our station and reported that her daughter one Idris Mary, left home and never returned Upon investigation,

Mary Idris was arrested and she confessed to having planned her fake kidnapping alongside Olawuse Victor, in order to extort money from her parents.

The command also arrested one Eyinafe Femi, in Ajilosun area in Ado-Ekiti, for abducting and having carnal knowledge of a sixteen (16) year old girl for three days. During interrogation, the suspect confessed to have committed the crime by forcing the victim to drink Bigi beverage already mixed with hard drugs through which she lost her consciousness for the three days.

On the 09/08/2020, five suspects were arrested and confessed to being members of the Black Axe (Aiye) secret confraternity at Ikere-Ekiti, during initiation rite. Those arrested include Ojo Ademola, fatuki Tosin, Sani Mohammed, a.k.a. Tom, Tom, Fagbehingbe Timilehin, Ayodeji and Arowosegbe Okiri.

According to the PPRO, “The command recovered various items like Baretta pistol, two Dane guns, one wooden calved gun, one wooden mask, two cutlasses, charms, battle axe and a carton of Hi-mobile phone, phone accessories, different telecommunication recharge cards,

“We appreciate members of the public, especially good spirited individuals for their timely and useful information that led to the success to arrest the people, urging the people to be security conscious, vigilant and report any adverse incident in their locality.

Abutu stated that as soon as investigation is concluded, all the suspects would be arraigned in court for prosecution.

