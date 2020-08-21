Kindly Share This Story:

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

It seems the last has not been heard on the purported Governor Kayode Fayemi’s presidential campaign posters which appeared on social media on Monday, as the Ekiti House of Assembly on Friday through unanimous resolution suspended the Ikere Local Government Area Chairman, Mr Femi Ayodele over alleged unauthorized publication.

The resolution for the suspension of Ayodele was passed at the Friday plenary sitting presided over by the Speaker, Mr Funminiyi Afuye, after a brief debate by members of House.

The motion for the suspension and investigation of the alleged unauthorized campaign publication was moved by the Majority Leader of the Assembly, Chief Gboyega Aribisogan and seconded by Mr Tajudeen Akingbolu, Ekiti West Constituency 1,APC.

The motion was titled: Calling for an investigation into the alleged unsolicited and unauthorised campaign in the media in flagrant disregard to Extant Regulations by Chairman, Ikere Local Government Area, Mr Femi Ayodele.

The House through resolution after a brief debate, committed the matter to its House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs for investigation, while Ayodele was asked to step aside pending the outcome of the matter.

While commenting on the matter, the Speaker, Mr Funminiyi Afuye directed that the concerned committee report back to the House within one week.

Contributing during the debate, Mr Steven Aribasoye, Ikole Constituency 2, APC and Mr Olajide Adegoke, Efon, APC described the action of the Ayodele as an embarrassment to the government of Ekiti and Governor Fayemi in particular as well as against the Electoral Act.

Most of the speakers called for appropriate sanction against Ayodele.

A statement by the Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Mrs Yemisi Ayokunle said this has become necessary in order to allow for a thorough investigation into the alleged publication in the media, in disregard to extant regulations.

Ayokunle noted that the House has committed the matter to the House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs for investigation and report to the House in seven days.

