Eight Chelsea players forced into quarantine over COVID-19

Six players have tested positive while two more are also in quarantine as Chelsea becomes the latest football club to suffer the coronavirus outbreak.

Although the identities of the players infected were not disclosed, those who went on vacation are prime suspects. The development has now put the club’s pre-season plans in disarray.

Daily Mail reports that the Blues have confirmed a number of players have tested positive for Covid-19 and are in quarantine to limit the threat of further spreading among Frank Lampard’s squad.

Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham, Christian Pulisic and Fikayo Tomori are all understood to be in self-isolation after they were pictured on holiday on the Greek island of Mykonos before pre-season training began last weekend.

Jorginho, Ross Barkley, Emerson and Michy Batshuayi are also reported to be staying away from Chelsea’s Cobham base.

The players all underwent coronavirus tests at the end of last week ahead of their planned return to pre-season training.

But as a result of the need to quarantine, a number of Chelsea players have yet to report back to the club’s Cobham HQ.

