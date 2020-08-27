Egbe tasks sport commissioner Igali on Bayelsa United

Kindly Share This Story:

By Jacob Ajom,

Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle, Ebi Egbe has declared that Bayelsa’s new sports commissioner, Hon Daniel Igali would deliver, even as he hailed Gov Duoye Diri for settling for the right man.

Egbe while congratulating Igali, Egbe said he was happy Diri gave the sports portfolio to a great Ambassador of Bayelsa who has seen it all at the global level. Egbe urged the state government to ensure that adequate attention is paid to sports as a way of combating youth restiveness.

He pointed out that Bayelsa was overdue to have a premier league side, even as he added that the state should also consolidate in sports like wrestling, boxing, Canoeing which is an Olympic sport and swimming where it has a comparative advantage.

“While maintaining our leadership position in wrestling, swimming, and others, I urge Igali to see that Bayelsa United gains promotion to the top flight of the nation’s league,” Egbe stated.

Egbe also pleaded with the state government to ensure that the Asuama Sports Academy project is brought back to life as it would help revitalize sports not only in Bayelsa but Nigeria and Africa.

It would be noted that Igali was on Tuesday, alongside other commissioners, sworn in as the new Bayelsa State sports commissioner.

“I want to congratulate Igali on the appointment and say a big thank you to Gov Diri for handing the job to a competent Bayelsan. The governor has gotten it right with Igali’s appointment. Igali is a big asset to Bayelsa and Nigeria. With him in charge of Bayelsa sports, I m sure sports in the state would fly,” Egbe said.

Vanguard

