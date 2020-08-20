Breaking News
EFCC nabs seven suspected Internet fraudsters in Enugu

By Chinedu Adonu

Enugu zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has arrested seven internet fraudsters.

This was made known to pressmen in Enugu in a statement by the Head, Media & Publicity of EFCC, Dele Oyewale.

They were arrested at Loma Linda Extension Enugu, Enugu State.

It was gathered that their arrest followed intelligence signalling them as a syndicate of fraudsters that specialise in defrauding unsuspecting members of the public, especially foreigners through the internet.

Items recovered from the suspected fraudsters include: three exotic cars: Lexus ES 350, Benz C300 and a Toyota Camry. Other incriminating materials recovered from them are several mobile phones and laptops.

The suspects have given useful information in the course of interrogation and will be charged to court soon.

Vanguard News Nigeria

