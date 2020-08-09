Edo: We won’t copy PDP’s do-or-die rhetorics, scare tactics, says APC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has hailed the electorate in Edo state for its show of support during weekend’s flag-off of its governorship campaign, promising never to employ the do-or-die rhetorics and scare tactics of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP in its electioneering.

APC in a statement by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Mr Yekini Nabena noted that the Edo electorate has sent a clear message on the governance direction of the state – a progressive one which puts the people’s welfare and interests first.

Also read:

“As a party, we don’t take this overwhelming support for granted. As articulated in Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu’s six-point ‘SIMPLE agenda’ that stands for Security, Infrastructural development, Manpower development, Public-Private Partnership, Leadership and Employment creation, the APC campaign will be issue-based and devoid of the do-or-die rhetoric and scare tactics the Peoples Democratic Party PDP is deploying ahead of the September 19 governorship election”, the APC said.

It noted that President Muhammadu Buhari in endorsing the APC governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu charged the APC leadership to prosecute and win the Edo State governorship election using all legal and constitutional means by avoiding the pitfalls that affected the party’s victory in Rivers, Zamfara and Bayelsa states during and after the 2019 elections.

“This we intend to achieve with the new and positive party disposition under the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker Committee.

‘We congratulate the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker Committee for successfully bringing together party ranks as a repositioned, united and happy family in total support of the APC governorship candidate. Going forward, the task before us is to collectively showcase our evident people-focused development records to the good people of Edo state”, the statement added.

The Party particularly thanked the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II for the very warm reception and hospitality he extended to its leaders during the courtesy visit to the Palace.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: