EDO: Security operatives foil attack on Gov Obaseki’s convoy

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Enogholase, Benin-City

Operatives were said to foiled an alleged attack on Governor Godwin Obaseki’s campaign convoy in Apana, Ward 10 in Etsako Local Government Area of the State.

However, Edo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Chidi Nwanbuzor when contacted simply said, “I have not heard or briefed about the attack. Once I am briefed, I will come out with the full detail”.

An eye witness who was the campaign train and would not want his name mentioned told Vanguard that the thugs were allegedly dislodged by a combined team of security personnel and Vigilante groups who repelled their sporadic gunshots.

ALSO READ: Court restrains businessman from demolishing shopping plaza in Abia

The State Deputy Governor Comrade Philip Shaibu was said to have jumped out of his Spot Utility vehicle and gave the attackers a hot chase.

It would be recalled that the PDP campaign Council had suspended its Ward-to-Ward rally earlier scheduled for 10th and 11th of August 2020 in the area due to security reports of the planned attack on the Governor and the party’ s campaign team

Female police personnel who was caught recording the footage of the foiled attack, got a close shave with death while a crowd of PDP supporters including women and youths were unmoved in spite of the attack.

However, addressing the people at Apana Village square, Governor Godwin Obaseki, recalled several attempts by certain people to stop his re-election through violent means.

He said the forthcoming election would determine who will take charge of the levers of power in Edo politics.

He vowed not to succumb to the antics of some members of the main opposition party in the State to plunge the State into chaos, which could result in the postponement of the election.

He said, “As we were coming here (Village square in Opana), you heard what happened. “They went to hire thugs and began to shoot to prevent us from coming here.

“On September 19, 2020, use your Permanent Voter Cards (PVC’s) to pepper them. “Ward 10 is a special Ward. This election is special. It will show between who is in charge of politics in Edo State.

“For all my eight years in Government, you know what I did for Comrade Oshiomhole. He said it with his mouth.

“I supported him to be the governor. I raised fund for him. I worked for him and Edo State for eight years without receiving a dime”.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: