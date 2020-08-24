Edo polls: Okowa is not mobilizing thugs — Aniagwu

Kindly Share This Story:

…says they won’t trade words with failing APC

By Festus Ahon

DELTA State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, has said that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa was not mobilizing thugs to disrupt and rig the forthcoming Edo State gubernatorial election for Governor Godwin Obaseki as alleged by the All Progressives Congress, APC.

He noted that Delta does not produce thugs and would not trade words with “failing APC in the Edo state”.

Advancing reasons why Okowa was supporting the reelection bid of Obaseki, Aniagwu, in a media conference yesterday, said: “Okowa joined Obaseki last week for the campaign in his capacity as the Chairman South-South Governors Forum, but the APC in their usual propaganda said Okowa imported thugs to the state.

“How can one send thugs to disrupt his party rally when victory is assured?

Governor Okowa is supporting Obaseki on the strength of his performance, he is regarded as the MoU Governor but the MoU has brought so many developments that can easily give him victory at the poll.

“Obaseki has used products to confuse the APC hence they have resulted in propaganda.”

On the increasing numbers of cult-related killings in Asaba and environs, Aniagwu said, “the government is very much aware of the insecurity within Asaba, and very soon we will launch our security outfit ‘Delta Hawk ‘ with operational vehicles and gadgets to deal with the criminal elements.

“It is not enough to say that government and police are not doing enough, there are a number of arrests being made but we need more of intelligence from the citizens because these cultists are our brothers and sisters.”

Vanguard News

